NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,025 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. CNB Bank increased its stake in TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TC Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

TC Energy stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

