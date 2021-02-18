BTIG Research Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $72.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

