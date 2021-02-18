10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price increased by Cowen from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.96.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $26,398,138. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

