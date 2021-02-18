RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $449.70 and last traded at $445.64, with a volume of 4776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.29.

The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,354 shares of company stock valued at $66,975,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.62.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

