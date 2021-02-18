CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $150.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

