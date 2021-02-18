$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $709,247 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.