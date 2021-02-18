$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $709,247 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.