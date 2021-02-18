Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Rises By 20.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

