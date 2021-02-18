Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 957,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 263.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 69.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 107,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

