Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

