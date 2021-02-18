Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $242.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.