Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GBIO opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other Generation Bio news, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.