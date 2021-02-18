Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

BIIB opened at $276.67 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.