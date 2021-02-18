Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. Endesa has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

