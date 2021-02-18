Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 263 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

MSI stock opened at $181.79 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

