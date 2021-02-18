Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other news, COO Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $162,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,823,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

