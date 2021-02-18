Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $551.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.10. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

