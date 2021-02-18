Ajo LP Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,517 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after purchasing an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $149.62 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

