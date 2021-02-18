Ajo LP Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Ajo LP cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.14% of Domtar worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domtar by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.