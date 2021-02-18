Ajo LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,905,537 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

