Ajo LP Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ajo LP reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287,749 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.