Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,896 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alcoa by 68.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of AA stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

