Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,183 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

