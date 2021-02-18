Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $21.18 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of G. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.