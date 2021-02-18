Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,000 BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 722,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $14.98 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

