Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $192.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

