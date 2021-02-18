Motco Invests $36,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSEW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08.

