Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

