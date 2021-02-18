Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

