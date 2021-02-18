Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $188.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

