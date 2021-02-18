The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of The Timken worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

