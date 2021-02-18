TRON Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

