3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

