Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $204.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,796 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

