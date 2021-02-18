Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cloudflare in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,847 shares of company stock valued at $45,989,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 472.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

