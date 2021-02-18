12,071 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.