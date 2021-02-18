BlackRock Inc. Purchases 352,371 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Corning worth $1,867,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $39.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

