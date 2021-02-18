BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,060,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,364,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,808 shares of company stock worth $17,822,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,166.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,203.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,082.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

