Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $167.14 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $167,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

