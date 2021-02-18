Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after purchasing an additional 623,440 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

