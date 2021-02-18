Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 106 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $145.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

