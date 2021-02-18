Tellor Hits One Day Volume of $74.61 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.76 or 0.00094835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $74.61 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00901787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.98 or 0.05077865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00016403 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,782,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,701,905 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

