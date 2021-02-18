DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $507,724.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $507,724.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 51.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00361996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00060556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00901787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00080424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082880 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

