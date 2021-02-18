Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.03. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.