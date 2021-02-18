William Blair Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,324 shares of company stock worth $880,486 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

