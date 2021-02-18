SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,933. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

