Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 18,300 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 30.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

