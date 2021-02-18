Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $638,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 136.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 221.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 82.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 672,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,807,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

