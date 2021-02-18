Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

