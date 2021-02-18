Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

