Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 186.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $62.69 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.